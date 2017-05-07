Pages Navigation Menu

Hanover evacuates 50,000 as experts hunt for unexploded WWII bombs

Authorities began evacuating 50,000 residents of the German city of Hanover on Sunday as bomb experts prepared to safely remove unexploded devices that date back to World War II. In one of the biggest evacuations related to WWII-era bombs the country has ever seen, authorities were preparing to search five sites that could pose potential…

