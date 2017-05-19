HAPPENING NOW! IPOB Women Strips Unclad, Show Off Their Breast To Protest After Soldiers Disrupt Their Meeting In Abia (Photos)

There is chaos currently in Abia state as the ongoing conference of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) women was disrupted by soldiers in Abiriba area of the state.



The women who resisted -protested by removing their clothes and walking unclad on the street.

