"Happiness is a choice" – Mercy Aigbe is having so much Fun on Vacation!
BellaNaija
We love the positive vibes from actress Mercy Aigbe. The Nollywood star recently travelled to London for a facial surgery and while there she has decided to let her hair down and have some fun! She has been sharing vacay photos with her fans on …
“Ashawo, olosho, dog…street girl will always be street girl” – Fans call out Mercy Aigbe over her swimsuit photos
