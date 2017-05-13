Happy Cocktails Day! Watch André Sparkling Wine Exciting DIY Videos on How to Make Cocktails

Last week we posted about André sparkling wine collaborating with @mandiescocktails to launch some signature cocktail mixes with their new Moscato variants. It’s cocktail day today so it’s only right we give you the chance to try some of these yourselves: André LERE SPICE has been the favourite so far! It’s a mix of orange, pineapple […]

The post Happy Cocktails Day! Watch André Sparkling Wine Exciting DIY Videos on How to Make Cocktails appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

