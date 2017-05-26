Happy South African lady rejoices after receiving her visa to Nigeria (photos, video) – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 26, 2017


A South African lady, Katchie Nzama, who is planning to come to Nigeria was seen dancing with joy after she received her Nigerian visa. The lady who is a professional travel expressed her joy on her Twitter handle after she received her Nigerian visa.

