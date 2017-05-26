Hard work alone can’t make a Nation great “but God, fasting & prayer certainly will” – Doyin Okupe Replies Osinbajo

Doyin Okupe, a former media aide to former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, has reacted to a statement made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo over the need for hard work for national growth. “No matter how much you pray and fast, our country cannot grow without some of us deciding to do the hard work that […]

The post Hard work alone can’t make a Nation great “but God, fasting & prayer certainly will” – Doyin Okupe Replies Osinbajo appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

