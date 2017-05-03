Harry Kane sends warning to Chelsea about Tottenham advantage – The Sport Review
Harry Kane sends warning to Chelsea about Tottenham advantage
Harry Kane has warned Chelsea that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to capitalise on their fixture advantage. Tottenham are in second place in the Premier League table and four points behind current leaders Chelsea with four games to go. Spurs managed to …
