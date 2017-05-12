Harry Redknapp Signs 12 Months Deal As Birmingham City Manager

Harry Redknapp has signed a one-year contract to stay on in his role as manager of Birmingham, the club have announced.

The 70-year-old guided Birmingham to safety in the Sky Bet Championship after taking over from Gianfranco Zola on April 18.

The former West Ham, Tottenham and QPR boss led the Blues to two wins in their final three matches as the West Midlands club avoided relegation by two points.

After keeping City in the division, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers chief hinted that he would like to stay on for another year if given assurances by Far East backers Trillion Trophy Asia.

Successful talks between Redknapp and the club’s owners were held earlier this week, with the experienced boss agreeing to stay on for at least another 12 months.

Birmingham have yet to give details of Redknapp’s full backroom staff.

OFFICIAL: Harry Redknapp has signed a contract to continue as Birmingham City manager. More to follow on https://t.co/msWvrYX7SN #BCFC pic.twitter.com/5DSOosXGg1 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) May 12, 2017

The post Harry Redknapp Signs 12 Months Deal As Birmingham City Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

