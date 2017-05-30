Harrysong and Orezi bring the real deal experience to Aba – Nigerian Entertainment Today
|
Harrysong and Orezi bring the real deal experience to Aba
They performed a number of their songs before giving fans their hit collabo, 'Reggae Blues'. Orezi performing in Aba. Nigerian singers, Harrysong and Orezi brought great entertainment to fans at Legend Extra Stout's Real Deal Experience in the C.S Park …
Harrysong gifts N3.5M Rolex at 'Real Deal Experience' in Aba (Photos)
Nigerian Singer Harry Song Dashes Away His Watch Worth 3.5Million Naira To His Fan While Performing At The At …
