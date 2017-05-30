Pages Navigation Menu

Harrysong and Orezi bring the real deal experience to Aba – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Harrysong and Orezi bring the real deal experience to Aba
Nigerian Entertainment Today
They performed a number of their songs before giving fans their hit collabo, 'Reggae Blues'. Orezi performing in Aba. Nigerian singers, Harrysong and Orezi brought great entertainment to fans at Legend Extra Stout's Real Deal Experience in the C.S Park
