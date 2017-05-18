Pages Navigation Menu

Harrysong: “I Am No Longer With Five Star Music, God Bless E-money & Kcee”

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer, Harrison Tare Okiri aka ‘Harrysong’, is no longer contractually obligated to Five Star Music. This he exclusively confirmed when we reached out to him this morning, as he was full of praises for Five Star music chairman, E-Money and Kcee. “I am running Alterplate now. They have given me their blessings and asked me …

