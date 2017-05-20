Has Zambia Slid into Dictatorship? – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
Has Zambia Slid into Dictatorship?
Lusaka Times
On 23rd April, a strong worded media statement signed by Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu, Archbishop of Lusaka Archdiocese and President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) laid the first claim. In his statement titled; ''If you …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!