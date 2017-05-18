Hausa/Fulani behind most kidnappings — Delta Governor, Okowa

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of Delta State, has asserted that Hausa/Fulanis are responsible for most of the kidnappings recorded in his state. Okowa made the declaration on Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state. Represented by his Special Adviser on Rural Development and Peacebuilding, Chief Edwin […]

