Have only children you can train, Ebonyi govt counsels parents

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—EBONYI State government, yesterday, called on parents to give birth to the number of children they can train as family planning was the only way out of the current recession facing the country.

It further described family planning as one of the factors that can aid reduction in the maternal mortality in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, disclosed this in Abakaliki while inaugurating the state’s family planning advocacy working group.

He said: “The only way surviving is family planning and the only way of reducing very negative health indices of maternal mortality is family planning. If you don’t control your population and it gets to population explosion, it goes with all the negative indices: poverty, ignorance and disease.”

He assured the advocacy group of the state government’s total support to reduce population growth.

Earlier, the Country Director of Health Policy plus project in Nigeria, Onoriode Ezire said Ebonyi state was chosen for the project because of the unimpressive health indices of the state.

He noted that mortality rate in the state was the highest in south east with the use of family planning very low.

He maintained that 248,000 children in the state need to be enrolled in primary schools this year to achieve basic education for all children in the state and that the number will increase to 453,000 if nothing g was done to promote family planning in the state.

The post Have only children you can train, Ebonyi govt counsels parents appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

