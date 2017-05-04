HBO’s Latest True-Crime Documentary Is One Hell Of A Story [Trailer]

I’m a sucker for crime documentaries and series, and the next few weeks promises some pretty riveting viewing.

We showed you the Netflix series The Keepers two weeks back (HERE), which will focus on the death of a nun almost half a century ago and the ensuing cover-up, but if it’s weird you’re after then Mommy Dead and Dearest promises to be right up your alley.

Let’s not give too much away, so here’s a taster of what’s in store via BusinessInsider:

A doting mother is dead and her sickly, wheelchair-bound daughter is missing… A strange Facebook message leads to the grisly discovery that Dee Dee has been brutally murdered and Gypsy Rose is missing. Fearing Gypsy Rose has been kidnapped by Dee Dee’s killer, friends worry how long she can live without the medications and intense care of her mother. Who could’ve known that the story would turn out to be even more bizarre than a simple murder and kidnapping?

So far HBO have only released this teaser, but it’s enough to pique my interest:

Something isn’t right with that bunch.

The doccie will air on HBO on May 15 – ruin the surprise and head to Google or wait it out, your call.

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

