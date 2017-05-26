“He cheated on me and our relationship fell apart after I got pregnant!” Bahati’s baby mama reveals – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
“He cheated on me and our relationship fell apart after I got pregnant!” Bahati's baby mama reveals
Ghafla!
The moment Yvette's friends started attacking Bahati's new girlfriend on social media we knew things would get ugly and the drama just began. Well for the first time Yvette who is the mother of Bahati's 2 year old daughter opened up about their …
He used and dumped me – mother to Bahati's 2-year old daughter BARES some UNBELIEVABLE allegations against …
Bahati impregnated, cheated then dumped me – Baby Mama
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!