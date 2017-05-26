Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“He cheated on me and our relationship fell apart after I got pregnant!” Bahati’s baby mama reveals – Ghafla!

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Ghafla!

“He cheated on me and our relationship fell apart after I got pregnant!” Bahati's baby mama reveals
Ghafla!
The moment Yvette's friends started attacking Bahati's new girlfriend on social media we knew things would get ugly and the drama just began. Well for the first time Yvette who is the mother of Bahati's 2 year old daughter opened up about their
He used and dumped me – mother to Bahati's 2-year old daughter BARES some UNBELIEVABLE allegations against …TUKO.CO.KE
Bahati impregnated, cheated then dumped me – Baby MamaZIPO.CO.KE

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.