‘He killed and burned my daughter’: Father of murdered Karabo – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
'He killed and burned my daughter': Father of murdered Karabo
Times LIVE
This is how grieving father‚ Tshepo Mokoena grimly announced his daughter's death on Facebook in the early hours of Thursday morning‚ just hours after pleading for assistance in finding her. Karabo Mokoena had been missing since 28 April. Pictures of …
#RIPKarabo: He killed and burned my daughter, says dad
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!