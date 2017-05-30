Manuel Noriega, Dictator Ousted by US in Panama, Dies at 83 – New York Times

Pages Navigation Menu

Manuel Noriega, Dictator Ousted by US in Panama, Dies at 83
Removing Manuel Noriega, the dictator of Panama, from power in 1989 not only entailed what was then the largest American military action since Vietnam, but also set the stage for future actions by the United States. By THE NEW YORK TIMES on Publish …
Manuel Noriega: Panama dictator worked with CIA while murdering political opponentsThe Independent
The Death of Manuel Noriega—and US intervention in Latin AmericaThe Atlantic
Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dies at 83Toronto Sun
Miami Herald –Channel NewsAsia –Haaretz –Pulse Nigeria
all 179 news articles »

