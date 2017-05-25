Pages Navigation Menu

”Head Will Roll” – Cults Group Vows After Their Nigerian Member, Gbaja Marine Was Killed By Rival Cultists In Ghana (Photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Oluwa Success popularly known as Gbaja Marine has been killed by rival cultists in Ghana. The young man who reportedly belongs to Eiye confraternity was killed by members of the Vikings confraternity in Accra, Ghana capital few days ago…

His friends are already threatening on Facebook – saying ‘heads’ will roll over the death of Egbaje Marine.

