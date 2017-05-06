Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Health Experts Brainstorm on Inter-professional Collaboration

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo Former Minister of Health, Professor Eyitayo Lambo is expected to make a keynote presentation at a symposium that will examine ways of fostering collaboration among the various health care professionals. Jointly organized by the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy and the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, the Symposium which will assemble professionals drawn from medicine, pharmacy, nursing, medical laboratory sciences and other health professions, will hold at the University of Lagos on May 11. According to Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, another former health minister and president of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, “collaboration among the various professionals is critical if the health sector is to realize its full potential.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.