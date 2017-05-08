Health Minister, Adewole visits 82 Chibok girls in Abuja hospital

…Promises to expedite their recovery, rehabilitation

By Soni Daniel

Abuja – Health Minister, Prof Isaac Adewole,Monday visited the 82 Chibok schoolgirls freed by insurgents at the weekend in an Abuja hospital where they are receiving treatment and assured them of the resolve of the government to give them maximum treatment and care so as to quicken their recovery and reintegration into normal life.

Prof Adewole asked the girls to be open with their caregivers and not hide any ailment from them so that appropriate attention could be given to them while in the health facility.

The minister said, “We are happy for you. We thank God for your release. President Buhari has shown his commitment to your plight and has directed that we offer the best of medical services. We are going to take care of you so that you can go out and live productive lives again. We are at your service; it is our job to help you. Please, do not hide anything from us”, he said.

Prof Adewole assured the girls that everything they need for their healthcare would be provided as soon as the laboratory results were delivered

The minister, who was accompanied by Permanent Secretary, Binta Bello, the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital Abuja and other top officials of the ministry, later met with the freed girls and also had a technical session with the hospital team on the management of the girls.

He called on the medical team to set up individual chart to track the progress of each of the girls. He called on the care providers to give special attention to psychosocial services, bearing in mind that the girls had been held captive for more than three years.

The minister later presented some essential drugs and commodities to the management of the facility to aide them in managing the freed girls

