Health Minister Breaks Silence On Why Buhari Could Not Be Treated in Nigeria

Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, the Minister of Health, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari could not be treated in Nigeria because of the long existing bond between him and his foreign doctors.

The minister’s remark on the president’s health was brought to light on Tuesday during an exclusive interview with THISDAY in Abuja.

Adewole, while breaking the silence on the development, also assured Nigerians and the international community that there is no cause for alarm over the president’s health.

“One thing we must realise is that health is a complex issue. There’s what we call patient-doctor relationship; there is also a bond between the patient and the doctor and these are things we can’t play with,” Adewole, who is a professor of surgery, said. “I used to have patients in Ibadan and they still call me, and say ‘we will like to see you’. Then I have to say no to them because I’m no longer available and ask, ‘why can’t you see somebody else?’ But many of them are reluctant to do so. That’s the complex thing about health. “We should give him (Buhari) that choice. What we really wish is for Mr. President to be well and hearty.” “However, this is also a complex country, so I am not too happy about some of the insinuations, because we should pray for our leaders. We should continue to pray for him.”

Still addressing the concern among many Nigerians and the international community over the president’s continuing absence because of his health, the minister said:

“There is no cause for alarm,” describing Buhari as an unusual man.” “He (Buhari) came back and told us that he was ill and that he was treated. When we have that type of leader, I think we can go to sleep.”

Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom seeking medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment – a trip, which is his third in the past year solely for medical reasons.

