Ridge Hospital Brouhaha: Quarshigah To Sue Health Minister
Peace FM Online
Ridge Hospital Brouhaha: Quarshigah To Sue Health Minister
Peace FM Online
The Deputy Ranking member of the Labour and Employment Committee of Parliament, Richard Quarshigah has threatened to drag the Minister of Health, Kweku Agyemang Manu to court over what he terms as the wrongful dismissal of the Medical Director of …
Health Minister was ill-advised in 'dismissal' of Ridge Hospital boss
