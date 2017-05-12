Health of Anambra children my priority – Obiano

The Governor of Anambra State Willie Obiano has said that the health of Anambra State children is his priority; hence his administration is committing resources to ensure that they grow up healthy.

The governor who was represented by his wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano stated this on Friday while flagging-off the National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDS)‎ for children from age 0-5 years at Oraukwu primary Healthcare centre, Idemmili North Local Government Area.

“I take anything concerning the health and life of children and Ndi Anambra seriously. This is why I am present at virtually every Immunization Day. I thank the nursing mothers who turned out for this flag-off; this is a testimonial to your commitment and care for children since you help in reducing or total eradication of infant mortality. I expect the Commissioner for Health and his team to mobilize women across our communities‎ to ensure that their babies are immunized.”

He highlighted the programmes of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) in the health sector including advocacy and outreach to rural women to improve their understanding of basic health issues and the need to stay safe by attending regular antennal to reduce maternal mortality.

Obiano also informed the people about the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise, and called on all who do not have voters card to come out and be registered. He advised against double registration while urging stakeholders to be alert to ensure that impostors do not hijack the mandate of the people.

Also Speaking, Commissioner for Health, Joe Akabike, said that the importance of immunization cannot be over-emphasized. “We now give booster doses of vaccine to ensure that the polio which we eliminated for over ten years from Anambra State does not come back.” He said.

The Commissioner told the nursing mothers and the guests that immunization is administered free of charge and advised mothers are to ensure the safety of their children. He explained that the health sector in the state is undergoing reforms with the rehabilitation of 63 healthcare clinics out of many healthcare clinics scattered across the state.

Akabike reiterated that Anambra has started universal health services to boost health delivery to the people and called on the people to support efforts of the governor as he revamps health delivery at all levels.

Earlier a member of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) management support team, Sule Ahmed, said that they came to see how they could support the state and make the immunization programme a success in Anambra State.

In a brief remark, Asher Nnabuife thanked the governor for choosing Idemili North‎ LGA for the National Immunization Plus Days flag-off. He assured that families and mothers in the local Government will be monitored for compliance.

Also in a vote of thanks, Secretary to State Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, a Professor, and native of Oraukwu, said that the town is privileged to have been selected for the flag-off of the immunization Plus and called on the community to support the governor whom he noted has impacted them positively through various projects.

Ozumba Emeka

The post Health of Anambra children my priority – Obiano appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

