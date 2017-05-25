Health workers protest against poor welfare condition at LUTH

Health workers at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) yesterday protested against their poor welfare condition.

The state Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Ogunremi Francis, told The Guardian “the protest was aimed at telling the LUTH’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Chris Bode, that we don’t like the way he is running the hospital.”

According to the workers, the CMD is harassing the labour leaders, adding that his position is illegal because he has worked for over 35 years and above the retirement age of 60 years.

The protesters were members of the Joint House unions and the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD).

Ogunremi also claimed that the CMD usually deduct the union members salaries without remitting to the appropriate authorities.

He said: “The unions had to come together because the problems had become unbearable. The CMD is also used to suspending doctors and other officials, while doctors’ full salaries and allowances were often denied them.

He explained that there were no bed spaces at the emergency ward, even as some facilities like ultrasound scan, ICU, basic consumables were also lacking.”

Some families, whose patients were on admission, also expressed their displeasure over poor emergency care at the emergency out patient ward (OPD).

Some of the patients claimed that they were not attended to as at when due.

But the CMD told The Guardian that some people who are facing disciplinary measures caused the protest.

