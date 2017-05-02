HEALTHY LIVING: Smoothies can also be a new risk to health

ONE thing about human nature is to want to explore everything they hear or feel can make them live longer on earth. Of recent, Nigerians have gone crazy about smoothies because of the health benefits it is said to contain. But many do not know that it can also be dangerous to health if two incompatible fruits are mixed together.

Last year when I learned that it is healthy to drink lemon mixed with warm water to start a day, I did it faithfully. I began to blend ginger root and add to it because of all the internet information on them. I discovered I started regurgitating and had to seek doctor’s advice. I discovered that I was not supposed to take lemon not to talk of combining the two. The effect reduced but I have to still manage what it caused me.

Everyone has a different body composition and will experience diferent levels of sensitivity to bad food combinations. Many people attribute digestive problems and allergies to particular foods while in reality it might be the combination of foods that is to blame. Also, many are so used to digestive discomfort that they don’t know what it feels like not to experience it.

On smoothies, it is advised not to mix any sour fruits with dairy as it can diminish digestive fire, change the intestinal flora, produce toxins and cause sinus congestion, cold, cough and allergies.

Many drink banana and milk smoothies a lot but it has been researched that this combination is one of the heaviest and toxin-forming mix. Please check your health status before you begin to order for just any smoothies to avoid digestion issues.

The post HEALTHY LIVING: Smoothies can also be a new risk to health appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

