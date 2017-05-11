Hear New Tyler, The Creator Music In Aminé’s Vevo Film – The FADER
Hear New Tyler, The Creator Music In Aminé's Vevo Film
Aminé is the focus of Vevo's LIFT program for the month of May. As part of the roll-out, the video streaming platform has released a short film about the Portland artist. The video, which you can see above, includes new, original Tyler, The Creator …
