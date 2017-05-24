Heart Disease :Chocolate may lower risk –Researchers

Eating chocolate on a regular basis may be associated to a lower risk of heart disease, a new study published online by Heart revealed on Wednesday.

Researchers have discovered a link between moderate chocolate intake and a lowered risk for atrial fibrillation or flutter (AF), the irregular heartbeat that can lead to stroke, heart failure and other serious problems.

Scientists, using food-frequency questionnaires to determine chocolate consumption, collected diet and health data from 55,502 men and women ages 50 to 64 in Denmark.

“About 3,346 cases of atrial fibrillation occurred in this follow-up study lasting over 13 years,’’ they said.

The study, however, showed participants who ate one to three one-ounce (28.35 grammes) servings a month had a 10-per cent lower rate of AF than those who hardly did.

“Those who ate one serving a week had a 17-per cent lower rate and those who ate two to six serving a week had a 20-percent lower rate,’’ researchers found.

Interestingly, the study also showed that participants with higher levels of chocolate intake were more likely to report a higher level of educational attainment.

According to the team, the study is observational and cannot prove that chocolate prevents

The post Heart Disease :Chocolate may lower risk –Researchers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

