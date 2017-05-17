‘Heartbeat The Musical’ returns with a tale of hope and redemption

‘HEARTBEAT’, a musical centered on love and redemption, is set for a return to the stage. This time around, the musical conceived by Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva’s Lufodo Productions will be showing at Terra Kulture, Lagos. The story-line of Heartbeat is built around Grace House, a popular Lagos shelter for homeless persons. Grace House […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

