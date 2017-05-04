Heartbreaking Photos of 14-year-old Girl and Other Man. United Fans Who Died in Calabar Viewing Centre
Photos of the faces of ardent Manchester United fans including a 14-year-old girl identified as Blessing Okon Udo, who were electrocuted to death while watching the UEFA Europa League match between United and Anderlecht at a viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State has emerged online.
While narrating what happened on the fateful day, the father of the deceased little girl, Okon Udo tearfully said:
“I was away for work. When I came back, I understood there was a problem. I saw my daughter among the victims so I had to rush her to the hospital and she was certified dead. Her death is a big loss.”
Recalling Blessing’s love for football, he said: “She was a football lover. She even played football and I did not know she used to go there and watch football. This incident was the first time I knew she came here to watch football. She was a student at Holy Secondary School. She was in SS3 and was going to write her WAEC last month.”
The post Heartbreaking Photos of 14-year-old Girl and Other Man. United Fans Who Died in Calabar Viewing Centre appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!