Heartland will regain promotion with consistency, says former Captain

The immediate past Captain of Heartland FC of Owerri, Chinedu Efugh, has tipped his former club to regain promotion to the Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) due to their current form.

Efugh, who now plays for Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia, said this on Friday in Lagos that consistency was the key to promotion for Heartland.

Heartland, the 2011 and 2012 back-to-back Federation Cup winners, got relegated at the end of the 2015/2016 NPFL season following a dismal performance.

“With the way they are winning their matches, I know they will make a quick return to the NPFL.

“If they are consistent enough and play as a team as they have played since the beginning of the Nigeria National League (NNL), then I see them coming back,’’ he said.

On his sojourn with his current club, Abia Warriors FC, Efugh who plays in the defence, said that the club’s aim was to get a continental ticket at the end of the season.

“Our aim is to ensure that we get a continental ticket and we are doing our bit as players; we are positive that we will get the desired result,’’ the former Heartland captain said.

Abia currently occupies the sixth position with 28 points from 19 matches on the NPFL standings.

