Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Heaven Airways”!! Dead Man Buried Inside Aeroplane Casket (Photos/Video)

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Came across this viral video that shows a man being given a befitting burial. The corpse was put inside an aeroplane casket which was written ‘Heaven Airways‘.

The pall bearers did what the did best, dancing in style as citizens trooped out to catch a glimpse of this rare ‘Cas..k..’.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Watch video after the cut
Here’s a video of it below

The post ”Heaven Airways”!! Dead Man Buried Inside Aeroplane Casket (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.