Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Heavy downpour disrupt NASA rally in Nakuru – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Heavy downpour disrupt NASA rally in Nakuru
The Star, Kenya
Heavy rains were on Sunday reported at Afraha Grounds in Nakuru where Nasa leaders are holding their rally. The rains which begun at 3pm made it difficult for speeches and entertainments to go on in the stadium. With the packed stadium, Nakuru

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.