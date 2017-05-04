Heavy rain floods National Assembly lobby (Photo)

Pages Navigation Menu

An evening downpour flooded the lobby of the main building of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The area affected is the lobby of the popular ‘White House’, which houses the chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It was observed that the rain, which started about 6 pm and lasted for close to 30 minutes, let in water that covered the entire protocol box of the lobby.

The heavy wind that accompanied the rain, forced the water from outside into the lobby.

A portion of the roof around the lobby also leaked water, a development that worsened the flooding.

The National Assembly building is said to have suffered from lack of adequate maintenance over the years.

Source: Punch

