Heavy Rainfall Beats New Born Baby To Death After Her Mother Dumped Him Inside A Gutter (Graphics Photos)

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Despite the fact that some people are spending millions of naira to get a baby of their own, an unknown lady abandoned her baby boy in a gutter along Gyado Junction – Yandev express way in Gboko,Benue state

See how healthy the baby is looking.

But he died as a result of heavy rainfall last night.

