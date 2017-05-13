Heavyweight signing for Jose Mourinho as Anthony Joshua trains with Manchester United – Irish Independent
Irish Independent
Heavyweight signing for Jose Mourinho as Anthony Joshua trains with Manchester United
Irish Independent
Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua dropped in on Manchester United's players ahead of their Premier League game at Tottenham on Sunday. Two weeks on from his memorable Wembley win over Wladimir Klitschko on April 29, the 27-year-old went …
