Henry Onyekuru nominated for young player of the year award in Belgian league

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has made the final shortlist for the best young player award in Belgium following his impressive showing for newly promoted Eupen. Onyekuru has scored 21 goals this season in all competitions will be contesting the award against Anderlecht 20 year old midfielder Youri Tieleman‎ and 19 year old KV Oostende Nany …

The post Henry Onyekuru nominated for young player of the year award in Belgian league appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

