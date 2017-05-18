Pages Navigation Menu

Henry Onyekuru nominated for young player of the year award in Belgian league

Posted on May 18, 2017

Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has made the final shortlist for the best young player award in Belgium following his impressive showing for newly promoted Eupen. Onyekuru has scored 21 goals this season in all competitions will be contesting the award against Anderlecht 20 year old midfielder Youri Tieleman‎ and 19 year old KV Oostende Nany …

