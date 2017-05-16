Henry Onyekuru Premier League clubs interested in Nigerian striker – Pulse Nigeria
Henry Onyekuru Premier League clubs interested in Nigerian striker
Pulse Nigeria
Onyekuru has been watched by a host of clubs following his fantastic form this season for KAS Eupen. Published: 1 minute ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru is speaking with two Premier League clubs according to reports …
