Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Herdsmen attack trader, cart away N350,000, foodstuff in Delta community

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Ochuko Akuopha

SUSPECTED herds men armed with AK47 guns have stormed a provision store at Umuachi-Ogo community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, brutalizing its owner and making away with the sum of N350,000 and half bags of rice and beans.

Armed Fulani-herdsmen

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the owner, one Mrs. Ifeoma Ugo, had closed for the day at about 9.30 pm on Wednesday and was about locking her store when the herdsmen, numbering four, emerged, accosted her at gun point and started shooting at random.

A community source said the gunmen were dressed like herdsmen, adding that the gunshots caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The source who craved anonymity said the herdsmen forced their way into the shop after hitting the woman on her head severally with the butt of their gun, ransacked the shop and found the money.

He said the hoodlums fled into a nearby bush with the items when they noticed that men of Dragon 24 of the Delta State police command who were alerted on the development were approaching the scene of the incident.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, said some empty shells of AK47 were found at the scene of the incident.

“They were four of them and they said they looked like Fulani people,” he said, adding that one Mr. Romanus Ugo reported the matter.

The post Herdsmen attack trader, cart away N350,000, foodstuff in Delta community appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.