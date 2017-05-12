Herdsmen behead Okada rider, six farmers in Delta

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly beheaded a commercial motorcycle rider identified as Udoka Ossai and six indigenes of Ossissa community, in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State. It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 6:30pm on Thursday when the Okada rider went to drop a passenger at Ossissa Junction along the Ughelli/Asaba […]

