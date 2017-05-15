Pages Navigation Menu

Herdsmen kill 20 farmers inside mosque – Police

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Gunmen believed to be Fulani cattle herders killed 20 farmers praying inside a mosque over a land dispute in central Nigeria, a police spokesman told AFP Monday. The attackers opened fire at the place of worship in Etogi village during morning prayers on Saturday, Niger state police spokesman Bala Elkana said. “The gunmen opened fire […]

