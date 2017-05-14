Herdsmen Kill 21 Villagers in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Sunday lunched an early morning attack on a community mosque in Etogi community, Gbara ward, in Mokwa local government area of Niger state killing 21 villagers, including the Imam of the Mosque.

The attack occurred when the villagers were observing their early morning prayers on Sunday. some women and children sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Nation learnt that the attack was as a result of an earlier disagreement between some Fulani youths and members of the affected community which resulted in the death of herder.

The disagreement was due to the failure of a herder to remit the percentage of the proceed of the land given to them by the villagers which was meant to be paid to the village head. The herders maintained that the land is theirs.

According to a witness, the attackers killed everyone in the mosque including the Imam.

The Niger state Police Command confirmed that the attack was a reprisal for the death of a herdsman who died as à result of the disagreement between the villagers and the herdsmen.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana who said 20 people were killed explained that the killing of a herder was managed,” but it appears they were not satisfied and decided to retaliate.”

He said eight people who sustained various degrees of injuries due to the commotion that occured during the attack are currently recuperating in a nearby hospital.

He said that there is peace in the community as mobile policemen have been deployed to ensure that there is no more trouble from any of the affected parties.

The post Herdsmen Kill 21 Villagers in Niger appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

