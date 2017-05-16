Herdsmen kill three persons in Taraba clash

The Taraba Police Command, on Tuesday confirmed the death of three persons in fresh herdsmen and farmers conflict in Bali Local Government Area. The command’s spokesman, David Misal, told journalists in Jalingo that police had deployed additional personnel to Gazabu, Kungana, Tukun Ruwa, Utsua Daa and Kpenkpen villages, where the crisis occurred. “Yes we received …

The post Herdsmen kill three persons in Taraba clash appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

