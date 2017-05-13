Pages Navigation Menu

Herdsmen killings: Food crisis imminent in Nigeria CAN cries out

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Zonal Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in charge of the 19 northern states, Rev. Yakubu Pam has said that food crisis is imminent in the country unless urgent steps are taken to stop incessant attacks on farming communities across the country. Rev. Pam stated this yesterday while declaring open a delegate and head of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

