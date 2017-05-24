Pages Navigation Menu

Here’s how Twitter aims to entice you into cosy DM exchanges with brands

Posted on May 24, 2017

Twitter’s desire to get users to engage more with brands has led to a new card that aims to encourage a DM exchange. Direct Message Cards offer responses to a question which, when a user selects one, flip into a DM session.

