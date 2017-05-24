Here’s how Twitter aims to entice you into cosy DM exchanges with brands

Twitter’s desire to get users to engage more with brands has led to a new card that aims to encourage a DM exchange. Direct Message Cards offer responses to a question which, when a user selects one, flip into a DM session.

The post Here’s how Twitter aims to entice you into cosy DM exchanges with brands appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

