Here’s how Twitter aims to entice you into cosy DM exchanges with brands
Twitter’s desire to get users to engage more with brands has led to a new card that aims to encourage a DM exchange. Direct Message Cards offer responses to a question which, when a user selects one, flip into a DM session.
The post Here’s how Twitter aims to entice you into cosy DM exchanges with brands appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!