Here’s The List Of Save SA’s Demands To Get Rid Of Jacob Zuma

You might remember Save SA as one of the groups that led the marches against Jacob Zuma recently, and if you thought they were going to quieten down you were wrong.

The organisation is led by ANC stalwart Sipho Pityana, and have now decided to go public with a set of “minimum demands” needed to unite civil society and “return the state into the hands of the people”.

This list from the Mail & Guardian:

1. We, the people, demand Jacob Zuma must go 2. An immediate judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, as recommended by the public protector, and the dismissal of all those found to be involved in corrupt activity. 3. The restoration of credibility in the criminal justice system, and all institutions which are crucial in the fight against corruption. These include the Hawks, the national police service, the National Prosecuting Authority and the intelligence services. 4. Public affirmation by all political parties of the independence of the judiciary and the integrity of chapter nine institutions, as well as a commitment to ensure these bodies are properly resourced 5. The appointment of credible leaders in key economic institutions that are linked to the fight against corruption. These include the treasury, the South African Revenue Service, the Chief Procurement Office, the Public Investment Corporation, and the Financial Intelligence Centre. 6. Full investigations into corruption and misgovernance in state-owned companies and parastatals, followed by the removal of boards, chief executives and management found to be corrupt, and their replacement with reputable and experienced leaders. 8. Ensure that Zuma and the Guptas are not allowed to leave South Africa. Their passports must be revoked until investigations around them are finalised

Hey, we can dream.

At least they’re being realistic when they say that the only way Zuma will go is if the ANC recalls him. So where does this leave us?

The exact methods as to how these demands will be achieved has not yet been made clear, but the organisation says these are “short-term goals” to achieve socioeconomic improvement and to transform the electoral system so that leaders are held to account.

I’m all for another march, to be honest, especially it falls on a Friday. After a month like April, these five-days weeks are killer.

Relax, that’s a joke.

[source:mg]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

