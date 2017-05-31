Here’s What A Fan Said After It Was Announced That Yemi Alade Will Replace Tuface As A Coach On ‘The Voice Nigeria’

Coming after it was announced that Nigerian music Star, Yemi Alade will replace Tuface as a coach on this year’s voice Nigeria, a fan has taken to Twitter to share what he thinks about this. Here’s what he wrote in his tweet; Yemi Alade who gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, …

The post Here’s What A Fan Said After It Was Announced That Yemi Alade Will Replace Tuface As A Coach On ‘The Voice Nigeria’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

