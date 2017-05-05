Lion Heart: Nollywood Super Star Genevieve Nnaji To Direct New Movie – BuzzNigeria.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Lion Heart: Nollywood Super Star Genevieve Nnaji To Direct New Movie
The epic movie, set in the Eastern City of Enugu, features some of Nollywood's finest, including veterans such as Pete Edochie, Kanayo O Kanayo, Onyeka Onwenu and Nkem Owoh. Others A-list actors on the cast of Lion Heart include Steve Eboh, Kalu …
Genevieve debuts as director in new moviePremium Times

