The Daily 202: 10 storylines to follow as the House votes on health care – Washington Post

With Breanne Deppisch. THE BIG IDEA: Kevin McCarthy has guaranteed victory when the House votes today on a health care bill that would overhaul Obamacare. “Do we have the votes? Yes. Will we pass it? Yes,” the majority leader told reporters last night.
