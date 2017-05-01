The #MicrosoftEDU event might reveal Windows 10 Cloud – watch it live right here
Here’s where you want to go to livestream Microsoft’s #MicrosoftEDU event if you’re not able to make it in person. The event begins on May 2, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT.
