Mural of Pope Francis kissing ‘Devil Trump’ appears in Rome – Crux: Covering all things Catholic
|
Crux: Covering all things Catholic
|
Mural of Pope Francis kissing 'Devil Trump' appears in Rome
Crux: Covering all things Catholic
A poster showing Pope Francis kissing a devilish, gun-toting Donald Trump is seen on a wall in Rome, Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP.) A new piece of street art depicting Pope Francis and Donald Trump has appeared in Rome …
Here's why Cuba should be on Francis' agenda when he meets Trump
How are saints made? A primer on miracles, martyrs, virtues
Donald Trump kisses Pope Francis in mural in Rome
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!